E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Biker attacked by wild boar in housing colony

A Correspondent Published Updated
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GUJRAT: A motorcyclist was attacked by a wild boar at the gate of his house in the city’s posh Shadman Colony area in Civil Lines police precincts on Sunday.

However, Rescue 1122 officials say that the youth remained unhurt in the incident and the wild boar was later captured and released into the forest.

According to some residents of Kareem Street, Shadman Colony, who witnessed the horrific incident, a wild boar suddenly appeared in the street and attacked a youth who just came out of his house on his motorbike.

They said the attack was so sudden that the youth fell from the bike and started running to save himself from the boar, who chased him for a few seconds and then entered another street.

The Rescue officials say that the wild animal was later caught from a street of Lalazaar Colony along Rehman Shaheed Road, where wildlife department staff also arrived. They added that the animal was later released into the forest along the river Chenab as per the directions of wildlife department.

Residents have demanded measures to check entry of wild animals in the populated urban areas.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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