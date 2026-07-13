Man arrested for torture of minor daughter

LAHORE: A man, who allegedly tortured his minor daughter in Ichhra area, has been arrested by the police here on Sunday.

The police took action after a social media video clip showed the suspect, later identified as Qurban, beating his minor daughter with a club and the girl crying in pain.

As per police sources, 11-year-old girl ‘F’ was a house maid and her employer had accused her of stealing some valuables from his home. The employer brought the matter into the notice of Qurban and threatened him with a theft case against his daughter.

At this, a police official says, the suspect subjected his daughter to severe torture with a club. He said that a neighborer heard the cries of the girl, recorded the video of physical assault and called the police for her help, besides posting the clip on social media.

Police claim that Qurban has been arrested after registration of a case.

WOMAN TORTURED: In yet another case of physical assault on a woman, Kahna police arrested a man for thrashing, humiliating and torturing his wife publicly on a busy road near Cheddu village.

The action was taken after a video clip showed the suspect, identified as Usman, torturing his wife on a busy road, while no one came forward to rescue her as she cried for help. The clip showed the motorists and the passersby ignoring the heinous crime of violence against a woman.

The video also shows an accomplice of Usman, sitting on a bike parked nearby. The woman later told the police that her husband and his accomplice wanted to forcibly take her somewhere.

As the video clip went viral, the police raided Cheddu village and arrested the suspect.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026