Pilac, Ajoka join hands for theatre workshop for youth

LAHORE: Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (Pilac) and Ajoka Theatre have entered into a strategic partnership to launch the Pilac-Ajoka Theatre Workshop 2026, an initiative aimed at nurturing young theatrical talent while promoting socially conscious performing arts.

The collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), brings together the institutional strength of Pilac and the artistic expertise of Ajoka Theatre, two organisations that have long played pivotal roles in preserving and promoting Punjab’s cultural heritage. The workshop is scheduled to run from July 15 to September 4, 2026 at the Punjab Art Gallery of Pilac, Lahore, with twenty intensive training sessions spread over eight weeks.

The initiative reflects a shared vision of empowering young people through theatre, not merely as a performing art but as a powerful medium for education, dialogue and social transformation. Under the programme, aspiring actors between the ages of 16 and 30 will receive practical training in acting, script writing, improvisation, stagecraft, production planning and performance. The course will culminate in a fully-staged theatrical production, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their newly-acquired skills before a live audience.

Beyond technical instruction, the workshop seeks to reconnect emerging artists with Punjab’s rich cultural traditions by integrating indigenous music, folk performance and traditional dance into contemporary theatrical practice. Organisers believe such an approach will strengthen appreciation for local artistic heritage while encouraging innovative forms of creative expression.

Pilac, an autonomous body functioning under the Information & Culture Department, Government of the Punjab, will provide the venue, technical facilities, administrative support and media outreach for the programme. It will also manage participant registration, coordinate the selection process in consultation with Ajoka, and organise both the inaugural ceremony and the final stage production.

Ajoka Theatre, internationally acclaimed for producing socially relevant and thought-provoking theatre, will design and conduct the academic component of the workshop. Its team of experienced directors, actors, playwrights, choreographers and guest trainers will guide participants through every stage of theatrical production, from conceptual development to final performance. Founded in 1984 by the late Madeeha Gauhar, Ajoka has earned global recognition for using theatre as a catalyst for social awareness, dialogue and cultural exchange.

The workshop will admit a maximum of thirty participants and will commence once a minimum of twenty students have enrolled. Organisers have also pledged to maintain equal opportunity during the selection process to ensure broad artistic representation.

Cultural observers have welcomed the collaboration, describing it as an important investment in Pakistan’s creative future. At a time when meaningful cultural engagement among youth has become increasingly important, the partnership between Pilac and Ajoka demonstrates how public institutions and independent cultural organisations can work together to create sustainable platforms for artistic excellence.

The Pilac-Ajoka Theatre Workshop 2026 is expected not only to train emerging performers but also to cultivate socially-aware storytellers capable of using theatre to preserve cultural identity, stimulate public discourse and inspire positive social change. By combining institutional support with professional artistic mentorship, the initiative promises to become a landmark addition to Punjab’s evolving cultural calendar.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026