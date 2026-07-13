Five labourers shot dead near Pakistan-Iran border

• Workers hailing from Punjab killed after terrorists opened fire on shops in Washuk

• PM flays India-backed terror outfits, slams killing as ‘barbaric, cowardly’ act

• Seven more terrorists killed in Operation Shaban

• CM Bugti reviews operation, visits Hanna Urak

• 108 suspects held across Balochistan

QUETTA: Five workers hailing from Punjab were gunned down in Mashkel town of Balochistan’s Washuk district on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the Centre and the provincial government, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denouncing the killing as “extremely barbaric”.

The incident came as Operation Shaban and other counterterrorism operations are ongoing in the province, where security forces have claimed the elimination of 109 terrorists since July 5.

Washuk Deputy Commissioner Abdul Majeed Sarparah told Dawn the incident took place in Mashkel town, close to the Pakistan-Iran border, when armed terrorists on motorcycles opened fire on shops where labourers from Punjab were working.

Police said the five men suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The assailants escaped after the firing.

Officials said police and other security personnel rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the incident and shifted the bodies to the government health facility in Mashkel.

They said that after completion of legal formalities, arrangements would be made to dispatch the bodies to the workers’ native towns.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to trace those involved in the attack.

PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the killing of the five labourers by terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan in Mashkel.

Fitna al-Hindustan is the term the state uses to refer to Balochistan-based terror outfits that are allegedly backed by India.

Expressing sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families, the prime minister said targeting innocent and unarmed labourers was an extremely barbaric and cowardly act that deserved the strongest possible condemnation.

“The elements involved in such heinous crimes against humanity deserve no leniency,” he said.

The prime minister said terrorists were targeting innocent civilians to pursue their nefarious objectives, but such cowardly attacks could never shake the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorism.

“The government and the security forces remain fully committed to eradicating terrorism from the country and ensuring the protection of every citizen’s life and property,” he added. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also strongly condemned the killing of the five labourers and described the victims as “not merely Punjabi labourers, but Pakistani citizens, hardworking people and our own brothers”.

He said the attack was not directed against a particular province or ethnic group but was an assault on Pakistan’s unity, Constitution and the authority of the state.

The chief minister said militants, who claimed to be fighting under the guise of a so-called freedom movement, had once again exposed their true agenda by targeting unarmed civilians.

“The objective of these terrorists is not any legitimate struggle but to spread fear, hatred and bloodshed, and destabilise Pakistan,” Bugti said, adding that anti-state elements and their facilitators would not be spared.

Provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind also condemned the killings and said the government had ordered an immediate, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident. He said law enforcement agencies had been directed to arrest the perpetrators without delay and ensure they received exemplary punishment.

Bugti visits Hanna Urak

CM Bugti also visited Babri village in the Hanna Urak area on Sunday to review the ongoing Operation Shaban against terrorists, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to continue decisive action until terrorism is eliminated from the province.

During the visit, the chief minister met police personnel participating in the operation and praised them for their courage, professionalism, dedication and commitment in the fight against terrorism.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the police, Levies Force, Frontier Corps and other security agencies were a source of pride for the entire nation.

Later, the chief minister visited the families of those martyred in the Hanna Urak incident, offered condolences, recited Fateha and prayed for the departed souls. He assured the bereaved families that the provincial government stood firmly with them in their grief and would provide every possible assistance and full official support.

Operation Shaban

Meanwhile, Operation Shaban continued in Balochistan, as state-run Radio Pakistan, citing security sources, said the number of terrorists killed since July 5 had risen to 109 on Sunday.

At least seven more terrorists were eliminated in a day during the operation, which was launched by police along with paramilitary and military forces following the terrorist attack in the Mangi dam area in which 27 police personnel were martyred.

The state-run media outlet had earlier reported that three terrorists were killed and later said another four were eliminated in the Saran Tangi area.

Security sources said a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists. The recovered weapons included M4 rifles, submachine guns, rocket launchers, mobile phones and other equipment.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday lauded the security forces, the FC and police.

“The action by the Pakistan Army, FC and police is reflective of the protection of national security. There is no place for terrorist elements in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by his ministry. He added that the nation stood with the security forces and action against terrorists would continue.

Crackdown on suspects

Separately, Balochistan police have arrested 108 wanted suspects and recovered a large cache of illegal weapons during a province-wide crackdown launched over the past three weeks against wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and habitual offenders, officials said on Sunday.

A Balochistan police spokesman said the special campaign was being carried out across all seven police ranges, including Quetta, under the directives of Inspector General of Police Balochistan Muhammad Tahir, with a zero-tolerance policy aimed at curbing crime and ensuring the safety of law-abiding citizens.

During the operations, police recovered 93 pistols and revolvers, 10 Kalashnikov rifles, eight shotguns, 544 rounds of ammunition and cartridges, and 78 magazines from the arrested suspects.

The campaign also targeted narcotics trafficking. Police arrested 96 alleged drug peddlers and seized 153.792 kilograms of hashish, 8.565kg of shisha tobacco along with 120 ice drug-filled shisha units, 560 grams of opium, 226 grams of heroin and 210 filled heroin capsules, 124kg of dried cannabis, 660 bottles of locally and provincially produced liquor and 144 cans of beer.

According to the spokesperson, police also apprehended 58 proclaimed offenders, 272 court absconders and 615 suspects allegedly involved in various criminal activities. During the campaign, 11 kidnapped persons were safely recovered, while nine stolen vehicles, 20 motorcycles and eight mobile phones were also recovered.

Police also recovered Rs142,500 in stolen cash and seized 3,296 boxes of smuggled Iranian cigarettes during the operations. As part of traffic enforcement, 18 vehicles were impounded for various law violations.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026