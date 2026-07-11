9 more terrorists killed in ongoing operation in Balochistan, taking overall tally since July 5 to 88: state media

Citing security sources, state-run Pakistan TV reported on Saturday that nine more terrorists had been killed in the ongoing operation in Balochistan, taking the overall tally since July 5 to 88.

“Operation Shaban continues across Balochistan as the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and police intensify coordinated air and ground operations against terrorist hideouts,” it said on the social media platform X.

“According to security sources, nine terrorists were killed in the latest action, taking the total eliminated under Operation Shaban to 52 and the overall tally since July 5, including intelligence-based operations, to 88,” it said.

“Security sources say the operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” it added.

Security sources said on Friday that security forces, including the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and police, had been conducting a joint operation in Quetta district’s Shaban area since July 5 against terrorists involved in the killing of 27 police personnel during an attack on a police post at Mangi dam pumping station .

The terrorists had martyred nine police personnel, including two station house officers, and took away 18 other policemen at gunpoint. Later, they killed the abducted police personnel, whose bodies were found in the Zarghoon Gar mountainous area.

State-run Radio Pakistan had reported on Friday that 79 terrorists had been killed in Balochistan since July 5.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday revealed that terrorists had attempted to attack a police station in the Zedi area of Khuzdar district in the morning, which was thwarted.

“The writ of the state will be maintained in Balochistan at any cost; terrorists cannot escape their fate,” he declared.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the country’s civil and military leadership had taken a “mutual and singular decision” to end terrorism after multiple major terrorist incidents in Balochistan in recent days.

He made the remarks at a meeting in Quetta of the Provincial Apex Committee on the National Action Plan , with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir also present.

Chairing the meeting, PM Shehbaz declared, “One thing is decided: it is a mutual and singular decision of the civil and military leadership that we must end terrorism collectively.”