One hurt as trailer, water tanker collide on Karachi's Jinnah Bridge

KARACHI: A collision between a trailer and a water tanker on Jinnah Bridge, which connects Karachi port to the city, left one driver injured and disrupted traffic on Sunday, officials said.

They added that one of the trailer’s containers fell onto the tanker while another struck the bridge’s railing. However, no fatality was reported.

A traffic police official said the collision occurred on Jinnah Bridge near the ICI intersection. As a result, the trailer driver sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The officer said the initial investigation suggested that the trailer’s brakes had failed.

However, the traffic police said the road remained closed to traffic for a considerable time while the containers were removed with the help of heavy machinery.

Teenage boy drowns in sea

A 14-year-old boy drowned at sea on Sunday, police officials said.

They added that the boy, identified as Yasir Mohammed, drowned near Kala Pani in the Fisheries area. Later, his body was recovered by Edhi volunteers.

The deceased was a resident of Bengali Para in Machhar Colony. A Docks police officer said the family did not want any legal proceedings.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026