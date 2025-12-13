Tanker runs over, kills 12-year-old cyclist in Karachi

KARACHI: A recklessly driven water tanker ran over and killed a minor boy riding a cycle near Bengali Para in Korangi’s 100 Quarters area on Friday, police said.

They said that the victim, identified as 12-year-old Farhan, was cycling from one direction while the water tanker was approaching from the opposite side when the collision occurred.

They added that the narrow road had long been a safety hazard for commuters because of encroachments which played a major role in the fatal accident.

The police said that the tanker driver, identified as Noor Hussain, was arrested and he told the police that he was driving at a slow speed and there was no negligence on his part.

They said that the CCTV footage of the incident shows a truck parked on one side of the narrow road. As the water tanker attempted to pass through the tight space, the child—approaching from the other side on his bicycle—appeared to lose balance, leading to the accident.

The driver also told the police that the tanker did not directly hit the child. According to him, the boy fell from his bicycle and slipped under the vehicle’s rear wheels.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025