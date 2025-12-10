Mob torches water tanker after collision leaves motorcyclist dead in Karachi

A man riding a motorcycle was killed on Wednesday morning after a water tanker collided with his vehicle in Karachi, prompting a mob to torch the tanker.

According to a statement by Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police, the incident took place near 4k Chowrangi in North Karachi.

The statement said the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries in the accident, following which he was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The tanker’s driver managed to escape, leaving his vehicle. The tanker was then set on fire by a mob, the statement added.

Separately, a bus ran over a 45-year-old woman in the Baldia-8 area of Karachi on Wednesday morning, a statement by Saeedabad police said.

The body was rushed to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, it said, adding that the driver and conductor of the bus managed to escape.

Today’s incidents come two days after a dumper of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) carrying garbage struck and killed a motorcycle rider in the Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi.