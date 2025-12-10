E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Mob torches water tanker after collision leaves motorcyclist dead in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published December 10, 2025
File photo shows a dumper set on fire in Karachi. Picture used for representation. — DawnNewsTV
File photo shows a dumper set on fire in Karachi. Picture used for representation. — DawnNewsTV
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A man riding a motorcycle was killed on Wednesday morning after a water tanker collided with his vehicle in Karachi, prompting a mob to torch the tanker.

According to a statement by Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police, the incident took place near 4k Chowrangi in North Karachi.

The statement said the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries in the accident, following which he was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The tanker’s driver managed to escape, leaving his vehicle. The tanker was then set on fire by a mob, the statement added.

Separately, a bus ran over a 45-year-old woman in the Baldia-8 area of Karachi on Wednesday morning, a statement by Saeedabad police said.

The body was rushed to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, it said, adding that the driver and conductor of the bus managed to escape.

Today’s incidents come two days after a dumper of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) carrying garbage struck and killed a motorcycle rider in the Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi.

Last month, angered citizens also set a dumper truck on fire in Karachi after it met with an accident, resulting in the death of a man. His wife was injured in the incident.

Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2025 01:51pm
Gruesome, grisly, grave and gigantic tragedy.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Dec 10, 2025 02:16pm
There should be separate dedicated tracks for walkers and pedestrians in the city, especially alongside the main roads and highways.
Recommend 0
KJ
Dec 10, 2025 02:41pm
Good!
Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 10, 2025 03:36pm
Sad, a life lost and now the people don't even have water! This is why I advise everyone to avoid Karachi, if they can.
Recommend 0
Omer
Dec 10, 2025 03:41pm
The city infrastructure in such a bad shape that it is costing precious lives. Why the water is supplied through tankers instead of pipes? These heavy vehicles damaged every road in the city. The tankers are also 30 to 40 years old which made them difficult to handle.
Recommend 0
Ejaz S
Dec 10, 2025 03:45pm
@Ibrahim, that would require that tax collected remain in Karachi. If they did that, then how will Punjab run which receives most of its funds from Karachi?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 10, 2025 03:57pm
It is never stated who was at fault in the accident. Almost always, the victim is right, although, the motor cyclist with helmet hardly see their sides and back in rear view mirror, almost always taking blind risks. Therefore, it is very necessary that, the motor cyclists should be checked and warned frequently for dangerous driving for their own safety.
Recommend 0

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