“Can someone put an end to insensitive reporters? Every time there is a catastrophic incident like a rape, a bomb blast and now a roof-top collapse they rush to grieving families and ask them the most bizarre and heartless questions.”

— Amna Malik, model and actor



“If you protect your own sister like a lion, don’t behave like a dog toward someone else’s sister.”

— Yasir Hussain, actor



“We travel to beautiful places to escape the mess. Let’s not leave our mess behind for someone else to clean up. Take your memories. Take your photographs. Take your garbage too. We always complain about the state of our country… but we can’t even manage to keep it clean.”

— Juggan Kazim, actor and television host



“Revenge is a waste of time. I simply delete people.”

— Naumaan Ijaz, actor

Published in Dawn, ICON, July 12th, 2026