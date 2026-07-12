E-Paper | July 12, 2026

OVERHEARD

From InpaperMagazine Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

“Can someone put an end to insensitive reporters? Every time there is a catastrophic incident like a rape, a bomb blast and now a roof-top collapse they rush to grieving families and ask them the most bizarre and heartless questions.”

— Amna Malik, model and actor


“If you protect your own sister like a lion, don’t behave like a dog toward someone else’s sister.”

— Yasir Hussain, actor


“We travel to beautiful places to escape the mess. Let’s not leave our mess behind for someone else to clean up. Take your memories. Take your photographs. Take your garbage too. We always complain about the state of our country… but we can’t even manage to keep it clean.”

— Juggan Kazim, actor and television host


“Revenge is a waste of time. I simply delete people.”

— Naumaan Ijaz, actor

Published in Dawn, ICON, July 12th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe