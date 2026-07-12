THE GRAPEVINE

Sajjad’s Songs

Sajjad Ali has had enough of people cribbing about him not allowing his songs to be sung on Pakistan Idol. The issue resurfaced recently when two contestants at a music reality show in Indian Punjab sang his song Ravi, making some netizens upset that Sajjad A had given them the go-ahead to do so. Well, no. The singer says the performers in India did that without permission and his legal team is looking into the matter. He touched again upon the subject vis-à-vis Pakistan Idol and said it’s not just him, as some other vocalists also did not permit their tracks to be played on the show. While we think it’s probably an issue of adequate compensation, we request Sajjad A to soften his stance. After all, it’s Pakistan Idol and not Indian Idol.

Hero Complex

There’s a model-cum-actor by the name of Raeed Muhammad Alam. He thinks — he’s said so in an interview — that Pakistan’s showbiz industry has good actors but no heroes. According to him, an actor can be tall, short, dark, fair etc… but “not everyone can be a hero.” Who, then, is a hero? Apparently, someone who has “a good-looking presence and aura.” And Fahad Mustafa, he thinks, is the only one who has made it as a hero in our industry. Well, to be honest, we’re gobsmacked. Given his ability to express deep thoughts with effortless ease, this young man needs to do some motivational speaking.

Dog Circus

In 2020, a housekeeper called Maria Avila, who was working for popular R&B artist Chris Brown, was attacked by the latter’s dog, a Caucasian Shepherd, in his Tarzana, California house. It left Maria A injured, as a result of which she had to go for skin grafting. The singer, after the dog’s attack and an ambulance was called, left the house, reasoning he didn’t want a “media circus.” Last week, a court in California ordered Chris B to pay the housekeeper $12.9m in damages. Hmmm… the circus that he wanted to avoid has come to town.

Break-up Bash?

Jennifer Lopez has said many wacky things during her career, but this one takes the cake. Everyone knows she’s had multiple relationships, including three marriages to high-profile men. Now she’s single again. The singer, dancer and actress believes that none of her splits with men were failures. She has been quoted to have said: “Break-ups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it’s a launch pad into your next best self. We should have a party when we break up!” J-Lo, you sure are a party lover!

Not Going There

Abhijeet Dipke, the man behind India’s Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), seems to know how the system works in India. This was gleaned from his comment about a show called India’s Got Latent (IGL) run by the comedian Samay Raina. During an interview, when he was asked whether he’d go to IGL if invited, Abhijeet D replied, “I won’t go. I don’t like it. [Because of the thinking] ‘Why should we fight? We should get out through the easy route.’ You [Samay R] will get out because you are privileged.” That’s true. And nobody knows about resilience like cockroaches.

For Swift The Bells Toll

On July 3, pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce tied the nuptial knot at a highly publicised event at Madison Square Garden. Comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony (a bit of a strange choice if you ask us but, what the heck, it’s their marriage). The singer’s brother, Austin, was the man of honour and the sportsman’s brother, Jason Kelce, was the best man at the occasion. The wedding bash was attended by a big number of showbiz celebs, including Hugh Grant, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. We wish the couple a happy, singing and playful married life!

Published in Dawn, ICON, July 12th, 2026