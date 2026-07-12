PRIME TIME: THE ANATOMY OF CONTROL

Hajra Yamin as Dr Mina and Adeel Hussain as Dr Faizan

There is a particular terror in households where love is conditional, approval is rationed and one man’s mood dictates the family’s emotional climate. Dr Bahu, the ARY TV drama drawing to a close, is not merely a drama about doctors and domestic politics. It is a psychological case study of coercive control disguised as tradition, and the slow, painful birth of rebellion within a system designed to crush it.

At its heart, Dr Bahu anatomises a controlling patriarch — a figure so common in our storytelling that we risk normalising him. But writer Sanam Mehdi refuses that comfort.

She gives us Dr Shahnawaz (Shahzad Nawaz), a successful oncologist and owner of two private hospitals, who maintains family dominance not through overt violence, but through systemic socialisation, entitlement and the weaponisation of fear.

He is the sun around which characters orbit — and he ensures they never forget their place.

Dr Bahu is a masterclass in patriarchal trauma and the slow architecture of rebellion

COERCIVE CONTROL AS IDENTITY

Socialised entitlement is his primary tool. Patriarchal conditioning has taught him that his worth lies in dominance, emotional restraint and control. He views any questioning of his authority as a direct threat to his identity and hierarchy.

His behaviour is not random anger. It is a calculated system of dominance. In one searing scene, he taps his spoon against his plate, reminding the women they should know what he wants without being told. A reminder of where they belong: the kitchen.

Behind this aggressive exterior lies a fragile ego. In clinical terms, coercive control acts as a self-protective barrier against the terror of chaos, loss of status or emotional inadequacy. His perfectionist stance reflects a deeper inadequacy — a childhood wound he has spent a lifetime covering with authority and wealth.

Shuja Asad as Salman and Kubra Khan as Dr Sania

He employs a cult of personality: divide and conquer, information hoarding, infantilisation and enslavement of his relatives. He chooses both daughters-in-law from modest backgrounds, extends favours to their families — matchmaking, waiving medical bills — and, in exchange, he gets social credit and control with impunity. He puppeteers the elder bahu’s (Hajra Yamin) career, disregarding her wishes and qualifications.

ROLES IN A RIGID HIERARCHY

A controlling patriarch creates a highly rigid, anxious family system based on conditional love and performance. It is highly functional — but devoid of happiness.

The Subservient Partner: Dr Farheen (Saba Hameed) is a qualified doctor, but her husband has dictated her life, dividing it between household and a “suitable” professional choice: aesthetician. She absorbs his anger to protect her children and enforces his rules for personal safety. Her cancer is kept discreet because it could cause doubts in the patriarch’s professional authority. She is the buffer, the peacekeeper, until Dr Sania (Kubra Khan) — the new bahu — arrives and asks the question that threatens the entire system: “What about a woman’s individual identity?” The Golden Child: Dr Faizan (Adeel Hussain) is the trophy son, a star oncologist and the sole professional heir. He enjoys praise and privilege, but only at the cost of conformity. When his wife is discovered to be infertile and adoption is denied by the patriarch, Faizan’s complex trauma deepens, pushing him toward an extramarital affair with Dr Amber (Mira Sethi). His cheating cannot be pardoned, but the suffocation of never having a choice in three decades deserves sympathy. The Scapegoat: Salman (Shuja Asad) refuses to pretend the system is healthy. He is targeted, isolated and labelled “difficult”. Judged for choosing a passion-based career, his father still finds him a doctor wife, Sania, to compensate for his shortcomings. His marriage becomes a source of healing. The most striking wisdom comes from him when Sania suggests planning a family out of insecurity — he prefers to build a life based on trust and companionship rather than chain it with a baby out of insecurity… that’s trauma prevention.

THE REBELLION

Saba Hameed as Dr Farheen

Dr Sania faces the tension between her medical career and a patriarch who tries to curate her life: when to honeymoon or skip exams, where to do her residency and how to behave.

His subtle demeaning statements — such as “I trust your family’s upbringing” and “You are now part of a wealthy family” — are textbook gaslighting. When she insists on doing her residency with Dr Rubina (Atiqa Odho), he threatens to get her license cancelled. When she bypasses his approval in a welfare case, she is punished but endures the pressure despite the harsh impact on her life.

Rebellion is rarely sudden; it forms through cognitive dissonance, underground resistance and eventual systemic rupture. Every time Dr Sania asserts herself, something shifts. Salman supports her aggressively. Farheen and Mina hear their inner voices — experience hope, even if they do not actively support her. That is the architecture of change.

THE PATRIARCH’S OWN TRAUMA

In a devastating twist, Dr Farheen overhears a conversation between her husband and Dr Rubina — uncovering a painful truth from the past. She confronts him with the quiet yearning of a woman who seeks the truth. She receives only silence.

That night she dies of a broken heart, of decades of erasure, of the slow poison of being diminished every single day by the man who was supposed to cherish her. Her final sleep is both a tragedy and a release from a prison. This revelation reframes everything. The persecutor is himself a hidden victim — rejected, insecure and driven by an ego that could not tolerate a woman’s ambition.

Shahzad Nawaz as Dr Shahnawaz

He pits family members against one another, rationing affection so they compete for his approval instead of uniting against him. It works — until it doesn’t.

THE MENTAL HEALTH TAKEAWAY: LESSONS FOR EVERYONE

Dr Bahu offers implicit guidance for viewers trapped in similar dynamics:

For the oppressed: Set strict boundaries. Prevent now, not cure later. Use assertive communication and avoid emotional escalation. Seek support from psychological resources such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) to cope with guilt and anxiety. For the enablers: Recognise that silence is complicity. The victims are also participants in the system. Healing requires breaking the cycle, not maintaining it. For the coercive controller: Healing is possible for persecutors, but only when they stop running from their wounds and confront their trauma.

Dr Bahu is not a show about villains and victims. It is about a family, engineered to serve one man’s ego, who slowly, painfully, learns to dismantle it from within.

Mehreen Jabbar’s direction with surgical precision ensures no scene is wasted. The performances are tours de force — especially Saba Hameed’s silent suffering and Shuja Asad’s simmering defiance. Kubra Khan brings a quiet steel to Dr Sania that makes her rebellion believable rather than preachy.

The drama asks the question we must all answer: what do we owe to tradition, and what do we owe to ourselves? The answer is a choice.

The writer is an integrative therapist and founder of Khudi Wellness. She can be reached at shah.n.sarwat@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, ICON, July 12th, 2026