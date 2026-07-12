Shepherd gang-raped

BAHAWALNAGAR: A young shepherd was allegedly poisoned, gang-raped, and robbed in Maroot on Saturday.

According to the FIR filed at the Maroot Police Station, M of village Syed Imam Shah, earned a living by herding sheep and goats. A few days ago, he ventured towards Cholistan with a group of other shepherds to graze his animals. There, the FIR claimed that, 11 individuals drugged him with a toxic substance, gang raped him and left after taking forty of his sheep.

Police have booked 11 people on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

Health sources revealed that the victim’s kidneys failed due to consumption of the toxic drink and the torture inflicted during the assault. The victim has been shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital in a critical condition.

ACCIDENT: One labourer sitting on top of a trailer was killed and another was injured when the trailer overturned while attempting to overtake another vehicle near Khichiwala on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a vehicle loaded with gravel was traveling from Sargodha to Fort Abbas when, near Chak 210/9R Khichiwala, it lost control due to speeding during overtaking. As a result, the vehicle veered off the road and overturned. Labourer Fazal died on the spot, while another sustained severe injuries.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026