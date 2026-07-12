E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Cleric involved in students’ sexual abuse held after ‘encounter’

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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GUJRAT: A seminary teacher allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of his two students, was arrested in an injured condition after an ‘encounter’ with the Alipur Chatha police, Wazirabad.

A spokesman for Gujranwala police said suspect ‘A’ who was wanted in the case of sexual abuse of his two students, had tried to flee during a raid.

However, he said police later arrested the suspect in an injured condition.

The spokesman did not elaborate the type of injury.

He said Gujranwala CPO Dr Ghias Gul had sought the report on the incident from SP Saddar division as further investigation was underway.

In Kamoke town, another suspect wanted in attempting to rape a five-year-old girl, was arrested in an injured condition.

Saddar Kamoke Police said suspect ‘S’ had attempted to rape a minor girl and a case was lodged against him.

Police said the suspect had tried to flee at a police picket during which he got injured and later arrested.

Meanwhile in another ‘encounter’, a robbery suspect wanted in 40 cases, was killed by the alleged firing of his own accomplices during an ‘encounter’ in Gakhar Mandi town of Gujranwala.

Police said the suspect had shot at and injured a citizen during a robbery in Gakhar Mandi on July 6 and was wanted in at least cases to Gujranwala and Sialkot police.

Police have registered a case against the deceased and his unidentified accomplices.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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