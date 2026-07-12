E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Remand of three suspects extended in foreign women case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Saturday extended physical remand of three suspects for further five days in a case of alleged abduction and rape of two foreign women in Defence area.

The suspects were produced before the magistrate at Cantonment Courts upon expiry of their previous remand.

A public prosecutor asked the court to extend the physical remand of the suspects, saying the weapon allegedly used in the offence was yet to be recovered.

He said the custody of the suspects was also needed to ascertain their age through medical examination.

The magistrate extended the physical remand for further five days and directed the police to produce the suspects again on July 16.

Defence C police had registered the case on charges of abduction and sexual assault of two foreign women.

Four suspects, including a relative of a senior political figure of the county, are also on physical remand with the police till July 13.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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