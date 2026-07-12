Domestic worker found dead

LAHORE: A 12-year-old domestic worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gulberg area on Saturday.

According to police, Kaneez Fatima, of Jaranwala, had been working at a house in Gulberg-III for over one month. They said an initial examination of the body did not reveal any obvious signs of torture or physical abuse.

In his statement to the police, Javed said his daughter was employed as a domestic worker at the residence of Ejaz in Gulberg III. He alleged that the homeowner’s daughter-in-law asked him by phone to reach a Lahore hospital immediately. He said that upon reaching the hospital, doctors informed him that his daughter had been brought there dead.

A case was registered against the homeowner under murder charges on the complaint of the girl’s father.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026