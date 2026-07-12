Four bikers killed after crashing into parked truck

GUJRAT: Four people, including a woman, were killed and 10 others were injured when their motorbikes collided with a parked truck on the roadside in the Saniaranwala locality of Noshehra Virkan town of Gujranwala district on Friday night.

The deceased and injured belonged to the Checharwali area in Gujranwala.

Police and Rescue officials said that they were travelling in a group riding five motorbikes and had gone to attend the Nosho Pak Urs celebrations near Noshehra Virkan.

However, they said that while returning home all the bikes were being ridden close together due to darkness when they rammed into a truck that was parked along the road due to some technical fault. Police claimed that initial investigations revealed that the motorbikes were also overspeeding and due to the darkness they could not locate the parked truck. However, police said further investigations were underway.

The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026