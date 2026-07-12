E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Four bikers killed after crashing into parked truck

Our Correspondent Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

GUJRAT: Four people, including a woman, were killed and 10 others were injured when their motorbikes collided with a parked truck on the roadside in the Saniaranwala locality of Noshehra Virkan town of Gujranwala district on Friday night.

The deceased and injured belonged to the Checharwali area in Gujranwala.

Police and Rescue officials said that they were travelling in a group riding five motorbikes and had gone to attend the Nosho Pak Urs celebrations near Noshehra Virkan.

However, they said that while returning home all the bikes were being ridden close together due to darkness when they rammed into a truck that was parked along the road due to some technical fault. Police claimed that initial investigations revealed that the motorbikes were also overspeeding and due to the darkness they could not locate the parked truck. However, police said further investigations were underway.

The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

EVEN as threats and missiles continue to fly across the Gulf, the US and Iran are attempting to keep the negotiation...
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe