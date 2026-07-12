E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Fallen electric wire claims man’s life

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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NAROWAL: A man died after being electrocuted by a wire that broke off an electric pole and fell into accumulated rainwater in Sialkot.

A Rescue spokesperson said they received information that due to heavy rains and strong winds, wires from an electric pole had fallen into the accumulated rainwater.

The caller further told them that a person who was going home died after receiving an electric shock.

The spokesperson said that a rescue team reached the spot immediately and pulled the dead body out of the water. He said the deceased was identified as 35-year-old Amir Hussain. He said the rescue team completed the legal process and handed over the body to the relatives.

The Sialkot Rescue 1122 district emergency officer cautioned residents to stay away from broken wires and poles during rain.

Meanwhile, local residents said that they had made several phone calls to the Gepco complaint office and officers concerned, but no one responded.

The citizens claimed if the Gepco officers had responded in time, not a single human life would have been lost.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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