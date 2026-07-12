E-Paper | July 12, 2026

11 booked for ‘harassing’ women

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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TOBA TEK SINGH: The Jhang Police have started a crackdown against the ‘manja’ culture -- sitting at chowks on big charpoys -- after several individuals were booked for harassing women.

Police claimed that after registering cases against 11 such people by the Qadirpur Police, suspects Zeeshan, Ismail and Sehvan Khan were arrested for obstructing women’s path and harassing them on the Nawan Thatha College Road while singing obscene songs.

Jhang DPO Sajid Hussain said that those who created obstructions for women and children would be dealt with sternly.

He warned that anyone who challenges the honour of a woman would be challenging the writ of the state, and the state would not show mercy to such elements.

ARRESTED: A woman was arrested for retracting rape claim allegedly after receiving huge sums of money from the accused.

As per details, Aqsa filed a rape case against Ali Haider at the Chak Jhumra Police station in Faisalabad.

Nishatabad Investigation Circle Officer Ayesha Arshad presented the accused in a court where the plaintiff told the court that he was not the suspect and she did not want to further pursue the case.

Police claimed that when the IO investigated, it was revealed that Aqsa gave the statement in the court after receiving a huge sum from the accused by blackmailing him. The IO arrested Aqsa and registered a case against her under the Anti-Rape Act.

SRDB CEO Dr Shahid Afghan, Sugarcane Research Institute Chief Scientist Dr Kashif Munir and Dr Asif Tanveer said that the training session provided comprehensive skills to the participants for addressing sugarcane challenges.

RAPIST FOUND: Police claimed to have solved a rape-cum-murder case of a four-year-old girl, whose body was recovered three days after she went missing, from a canal in Nankana Sahib.

Police said the victim’s mother had temporarily migrated from Khanewal to work at a rice nursery and was staying with her cousin. Police claimed that her cousin took her daughter to the fields, raped and strangled her and threw her body into a nearby canal.

Police have also taken the accused’s father, brother and sister in custody for questioning and investigations are ongoing.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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