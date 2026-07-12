E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Six arrested for attacking police team

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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SAHIWAL: Six suspects have been arrested in a case of an alleged attack on a police party during a raid to arrest drug dealer Murtaza “Mirchi” Baloch, snatching cash, a wristwatch, and a mobile phone from the SHO in village 53/5-L.

According to details, Yousafwala ASI Rai Irfan Zakir along with a Gambar Police team raided the area to arrest Murtaza Mirchi Baloch, a drug trafficker, and successfully detained him. However, police claimed that his accomplices Ghulam Mustafa, Amjad, Khurshid, Akhtar Bibi, Chanchli, Sataan, Khurshid Bibi, Imran, Nadeem, and Tariq along with eight others launched an assault.

Police claimed that they attacked the police party when they were taking the suspect out of the village premises. Police claimed that they tore the uniforms of police personnel and forcibly took Rs86,000 in cash, a wristwatch, and a mobile phone from ASI Rai Irfan Zakir. Police claimed that when additional police reinforcements arrived, the attackers were forced to flee.

The Yousafwala Police registered a case against 18 accused, including four women, and have arrested six suspects.

MURDER: A landlord was allegedly shot dead by four assailants riding two motorcycles near Masjid Chowk in Chak 21/14-L over an old rivalry and long-standing litigation.

According to details, Muhammad Mazhar, brother of Majid Khan of the same village, had an ongoing legal feud with four real brothers — Ehsanul Haq, Inzamamul Haq, Muhammad Ramzan, and Muhammad Usman of Vehnwal. On the morning of July 10

at around 11am, the accused arrived at Mosque Chowk on motorcycles and allegedly opened fire, killing Muhammad Mazhar before fleeing the scene.

The Shah Kot Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s brother Majid Khan. Police said that investigations were ongoing and two of the accused brothers had been taken into custody.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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