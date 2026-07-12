CM vows to protect Sindh’s water interests as PPP rallies today

KARACHI: As the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party gears up to hold protest rallies across Sindh on Sunday (today) under the slogan ‘marsoon marsoon, Sindhu na desoon’ (We will die, but we will not give up the Indus), Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said his party will continue to resist every attempt to undermine the country’s water security.

The Sindh chapter of the PPP is set to stage rallies in every district today against “water theft” and to condemn India’s unilateral attempt to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

CM Shah reaffirmed that his government would continue to safeguard the province’s water interests and would stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan in defending the country’s legitimate rights under the IWT.

“India has no legal or moral authority to unilaterally suspend or abrogate the treaty. Any attempt to weaponise water is unacceptable and threatens peace, stability, and the livelihood of millions of people in Pakistan,” he said in a statement.

He said that the PPP had always stood as the strongest voice for the protection of Pakistan’s water rights and its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had captured the “sentiments of every Sindhi and every Pakistani through his powerful pledge ‘Marsoon Marsoon Sindhu Na Desoon.

“This is not merely a slogan; it is a solemn commitment that we will never allow anyone to deprive Pakistan of its rightful share of the waters of the Indus. We shall defend our river through diplomatic, legal, constitutional, and democratic means, and with complete national unity,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026