E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Govt to intensify intelligence-based actions against terrorists in Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to intensify intelligence-based operations against terrorists, criminal elements and their facilitators across the province.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and attended by senior civil and military officials, here at the CM House.

According to a press statement, it was emphasised that all relevant agencies would continue to work in close coordination to safeguard public safety, preserve peace and strengthen the writ of the state.

Participants of the meeting reviewed the overall security situation across the province, as well as the latest threat matrix and updates on intelligence-led security measures and the Integrated Response Framework Plan (IFRP).

They were briefed on the current security landscape, ongoing counterterrorism efforts and measures being undertaken to maintain peace and stability throughout the province.

The forum also reviewed preparedness and response mechanisms to address emerging security challenges.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall law and order situation, the participants reaffirmed their resolve to ensure a secure environment for the people of Sindh.

The meeting underscored the importance of enhanced inter-agency coordination, timely intelligence sharing and proactive measures to effectively counter security threats.

The CM appreciated the contributions of all security and law-enforcement agencies and directed that coordinated efforts be further enhanced to sustain the gains achieved in maintaining law and order across the province.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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