E-Paper | July 11, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: First day ‘satisfactory’

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SEOUL: Allied cease-fire delegates returned to Munsan after the first day’s [July 10] talk with Communists at 18.57 local time. When Vice-Admiral Joy stepped out of his helicopter at the advance camp, he told correspondents: “No comment, boys.” Major-General [Laurence] Craigie, Deputy to the United States Far East Force Commander, commented: “The talks were very satisfactory.” Delegates posed for photographs before rushing away to make their reports.

An officer who went with them was to brief correspondents later. The two delegations met twice today across a bare wood table in the Kaesong suburban house where preliminary talks on Sunday [July 8] fixed today’s meeting. Vice-Admiral Charles Turner Joy, Chief UN delegate told the Communists at Kaesong … that hostilities would continue until armistice terms were agreed and an armistice commission was ready to function.

At the start of the morning session, which lasted 91 minutes, Vice-Admiral Joy, US Far East Navy Commander, told the Communists that their meetings must be confined to Korean military matters. The afternoon talks began at 4 p.m. local time.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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