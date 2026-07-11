Five IJT activists sent to prison over KU clash

KARACHI: Five activists of the Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), who were arrested and booked in a case following a clash between two student groups on the Karachi University campus on Thursday, were sent to prison on judicial remand by a judicial magistrate on Friday.

Police produced the held activists before the judicial magistrate (East) at the Judicial Complex inside the Karachi central prison due to security concerns.

Advocate Usman Farooq, counsel for the held activists, told Dawn that he submitted before the magistrate that activists of the Sindhi Shagird Sabha (SSS) and IJT had clashed after the former allegedly raised “anti-Pakistan slogans.

After hearing the investigating officer and the defence counsel, the court remanded the five JI activists to prison on judicial remand.

A student of the Sindhi Department, who was injured in the clash, lodged an FIR with the Mobina Town police station under Sections 147 (rioting), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code against around two dozen identified suspects.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026