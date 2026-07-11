Dumper runs over, kills two bikers

KARACHI: Two men were killed when a dumper truck hit their motorcycle in Landhi late on Thursday night, police and rescue services officials said.

They added that the heavy vehicle struck the motorcyclists near Landhi Hospital Chowrangi. As a result, a man, identified as Azam Hasan, was killed on the spot while the other, Nasir Sattar, died during treatment on Friday at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The dumper driver was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

Meanwhile, a man and his teenage son were injured in a similar incident.

A traffic police officer said that the victims were on a motorcycle when a dumper (TAR-490) hit them from behind on the main National Highway near Manzil flyover late on Thursday night. As a result, Mohammed Siddiq, 55, and his son, Farmanullah, 14, were injured. They were shifted to the JPMC for treatment.

The dumper driver, Hafiz Abdul Jalil, was arrested and the vehicle impounded by the Shah Latif Town police.

Suspect shot dead in Liaquatabad‘encounter’

A suspected robber was shot dead and another was arrested in a wounded condition during an “encounter” in the Liaquatabad area early on Friday morning.

Super Market SHO Shaukat Awan claimed that a police patrol signalled three suspects, who were on a motorcycle, to stop in C-Area of Liaquatabad, near Chuna Depot. However, the suspects opened fire, prompting an exchange of gunfire in which one suspect, identified as Noman Yaqoob, was killed, while Mohammed Shahood was arrested in a wounded condition. Their third accomplice managed to escape.

The officer said that Noman, along with his accomplices, had snatched mobile phones from citizens in Paposh Nagar and Azizabad recently. He added that the robbery victims had identified the suspect.

A police spokesperson said that two .30-bore pistols, two mobile phones, cash and a motorcycle stolen from the limits of Pak Colony police station were recovered from the suspects.

Police said the deceased, Noman, had allegedly been involved in criminal activities since 2016, with more than a dozen FIRs registered against him at different police stations. The wounded suspect also had a criminal record, with two FIRs registered against him.

The body of the deceased and the wounded suspect were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026