E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Dumper runs over, kills two bikers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: Two men were killed when a dumper truck hit their motorcycle in Landhi late on Thursday night, police and rescue services officials said.

They added that the heavy vehicle struck the motorcyclists near Landhi Hospital Chowrangi. As a result, a man, identified as Azam Hasan, was killed on the spot while the other, Nasir Sattar, died during treatment on Friday at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The dumper driver was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

Meanwhile, a man and his teenage son were injured in a similar incident.

A traffic police officer said that the victims were on a motorcycle when a dumper (TAR-490) hit them from behind on the main National Highway near Manzil flyover late on Thursday night. As a result, Mohammed Siddiq, 55, and his son, Farmanullah, 14, were injured. They were shifted to the JPMC for treatment.

The dumper driver, Hafiz Abdul Jalil, was arrested and the vehicle impounded by the Shah Latif Town police.

Suspect shot dead in Liaquatabad‘encounter’

A suspected robber was shot dead and another was arrested in a wounded condition during an “encounter” in the Liaquatabad area early on Friday morning.

Super Market SHO Shaukat Awan claimed that a police patrol signalled three suspects, who were on a motorcycle, to stop in C-Area of Liaquatabad, near Chuna Depot. However, the suspects opened fire, prompting an exchange of gunfire in which one suspect, identified as Noman Yaqoob, was killed, while Mohammed Shahood was arrested in a wounded condition. Their third accomplice managed to escape.

The officer said that Noman, along with his accomplices, had snatched mobile phones from citizens in Paposh Nagar and Azizabad recently. He added that the robbery victims had identified the suspect.

A police spokesperson said that two .30-bore pistols, two mobile phones, cash and a motorcycle stolen from the limits of Pak Colony police station were recovered from the suspects.

Police said the deceased, Noman, had allegedly been involved in criminal activities since 2016, with more than a dozen FIRs registered against him at different police stations. The wounded suspect also had a criminal record, with two FIRs registered against him.

The body of the deceased and the wounded suspect were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe