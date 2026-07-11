E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Sindh, NDMA step up coordination to tackle floods, heatwaves

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: Sindh and federal authorities on Friday reviewed the province’s preparedness for floods, urban inundation and heatwaves, with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) unveiling a new predictive early-warning system to strengthen disaster response during the peak monsoon season.

The meeting was held at the CM House and co-chaired by Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Federal Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik.

The provincial team included Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and others, while the federal delegation comprised NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and senior officials.

According to a press statement issued by the CM House, the meeting was informed that the country faced growing climate-induced threats, including glacial lake outburst floods, cloudbursts, flash floods, riverine flooding, urban inundation, cyclones and heatwaves. Projections indicate above-normal temperatures and hot, humid conditions across much of the country between July 15 and August 30, alongside an active monsoon.

NDMA presented its National Resilience and Disaster Management Coordination Framework and said the country was shifting from conventional early warnings to “predictive disaster intelligence” through the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC).

The NDMA chairman told the meeting that the transition would significantly enhance their ability to anticipate risks, issue timely advisories and support informed decision-making at all levels.

Flood protection bunds were being surveyed with the armed forces, while NHA, Pakistan Railways and other critical agencies have been placed on alert. A 24-hour liaison between federal and provincial EOCs has also been activated, it was shared.

Dr Musadik Malik said climate change was no longer a future threat but a present reality requiring coordinated national action.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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