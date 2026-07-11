E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Ongoing film projects under information dept reviewed

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KARACHI: A meeting of the Film Oversight Board of the Information Department was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress of the ongoing film projects under the Information Department, their completion, future strategies and various issues related to the promotion of the film industry.

Discussions were also held on the projection of films, domestic and international distribution, participation in various film festivals, and collaboration with the private sector, digital release and advertising strategies in line with modern requirements.

On this occasion, various aspects of effectively introducing the Sindh government’s film projects through OTT platforms and social media were also considered so that these projects could be reached by the maximum people.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Memon said that the Sindh government is taking serious and practical steps for the promotion of film and creative industries. He said that quality films are the best means of effectively presenting the culture, history, tourism and social values of the country and the province to the world; therefore, high-quality, modern requirements and international standards are being specially taken into account in film projects.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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