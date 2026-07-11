E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Two get death for killing woman

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SUKKUR: The Model Criminal Trial Court of Khairpur has awarded death sentence to two accused and life imprisonment to a co-accused after finding them guilty of killing a woman.

The victim, Izzat Khatoon, was murdered in 2023 within the jurisdiction of the Wada Machhiyoon police station of Khairpur district over some family dispute.

Judge Liaquat Ali Khoso pronounced his verdict after completion of the trial during which the prosecution produced evidence and the defence counsel were given ample opportunity to defend the accused.

The judge sentenced Waseef alias Wasay and Ghulam Akbar to death and Shaman Ali to life imprisonment.

The convicts have also been ordered to jointly pay a compensation of Rs1.6 million to the woman’s legal heirs in addition to a fine of Rs220,000 each.

In case of default on the fine / compensation amount, the convicts would have to undergo an additional simple imprisonment of two years each, the verdict read.

The convicts were escorted to the Khairpur prison as soon as the verdict was pronounced.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

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