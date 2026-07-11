Opinion: The boring myth

Illustration by Sumbul

Being boring is a state of being dull or uninteresting. Whether something is interesting or not depends entirely on the person. People with similar interests can come together and work on things that others may find boring.

Here, we are looking at ‘growing older’ from the perspective of children. For the sake of the argument, let us assume that all children are the same: completely unaware of proper routines or responsibilities, just bundles of joy finding ways to burn off their sugar rush.

Something seems to happen during the transition from childhood to adulthood that makes older people appear less interesting to those who are younger. We are discussing ideal adults and children here, and whether children resist the idea of growing older because they associate adulthood with becoming uninteresting.

The opinions we form about others are shaped by the cues we receive from our environment. The strongest influence on us is often our elders. If they can express and accept their personalities freely, children are more likely to see growing older as something natural.

On the other hand, popular culture, particularly social media and films, often portrays youth as a period of absolute freedom or ‘carefree endeavours’. In this digital landscape, personal value is often tied to cultural consumption: the films you watch, the artists you follow, the sports you play and the grades you achieve. The more one consumes and engages with mainstream culture, the more “interesting” one is perceived to be.

Conversely, old age is often reduced to a stereotype, depicted as a time when people surrender their identity to a mundane routine simply to make ends meet.

However, we must distinguish between ‘growing up’ and ‘growing old’. Growing up is the pursuit of maturity, whereas growing old is the involuntary process of biological ageing. Regarding the latter, the brain undergoes significant structural changes as we age. The limbic system, in particular, plays a vital role in shaping personality and regulating emotions. Over time, we learn to adapt to our environment by structuring our lives and striking a balance between personal hobbies, professional duties and intellectual pursuits.

Growing up is necessary because it enables us to distinguish between important and futile tasks. This way of thinking is foreign to children, who are concerned only with the present moment, and whose skills are often developed through natural exploration and practice on a whim.

As you grow older, you become more aware of your surroundings. You are less willing to take risks and more likely to plan ahead to avoid problems. You become more conscious of social norms and of society’s perception of you. Responsibilities consume the time you once had for certain activities, and you may find it harder to relate to younger age groups. As a result, they may see you as uninteresting. You learn to balance the time you spend enjoying life with periods of focus and discipline. At least, that is what is generally expected of an adult.

Moving from one phase of interests to another is not obvious to people as they grow older because they continue to find others with whom they can relate. Thus, the real variable is not whether someone is interesting or boring, but what each age group and individual finds interesting. In that sense, the ‘level of boring’ remains constant.

However, if someone is reluctant to try new things and continue discovering themselves as they grow older, they may be left behind and eventually be labelled ‘boring’.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 11th, 2026