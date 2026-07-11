The joy of giving on Eid

This is with reference to the story “The joy of giving on Eid” by Gulsameen Nauhani (YW, May 23).

The writer beautifully demonstrated that the true spirit of Eidul Azha lies not only in celebration, but also in compassion and generosity towards those in need.

The story reminded readers that even a small act of kindness can bring immense happiness to others and leave a lasting impact on our own hearts.

Ayesha Noor,

Turbat

When the school felt haunted

This is regarding the story “When the school felt haunted” by Hareem Yahya (YW, May 30). I liked the story because it described the empty school building and the feeling of being alone so vividly that I could imagine every scene.

However, I still feel that if the writer had added a few more spooky details, it would definitely have become a more compelling story. Still, the suspense kept me interested until the end.

The story also beautifully showed how our imagination can sometimes make ordinary situations seem frightening.

Areeba Ahsan Nizam,

Lahore

II

I love reading scary stories, and the story “When the school felt haunted” by Hareem Yahya made my day.

The story captured the emotions of a student left alone in school in a realistic way. The mysterious hooded figure and the silent corridors added real suspense.

The ending was simple yet effective, showing how fear can sometimes play tricks on our minds. I look forward to reading more horror stories in Young World.

Muhammad Hamza,

Faisalabad

The splendour of serendipity

The article “The splendour of serendipity” by Rayyan Jamail (YW, May 23). combined history, science and interesting facts in a way that kept me engaged from start to finish.

The examples of penicillin, Bakelite and the ATM showed how accidental discoveries can have a lasting impact on society. Such articles inspire readers to appreciate the role of creativity and chance in human progress.

Areej Zahra,

Khairpur

The last night of camp

This is regarding the story “The last night of camp” by Wasfa Khan (YW, May 30).

The writer beautifully captured the excitement of a school summer camp and the special feeling of spending one last memorable night with friends. The scene where the teacher sat and shared stories was remarkable.

Syed Abdullah Shah,

Sukkur

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 11th, 2026