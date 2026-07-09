PHOTOS: Iranian mourners call for revenge ahead of Khamenei's burial in Mashhad Published July 9, 2026 Updated July 9, 2026 01:39pm 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source A woman holds a sign depicting US President Donald Trump as mourners gather on the day of the burial of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Mashhad, Iran on July 9, 2026. — Reuters Mourners display an anti-US banner as they arrive near Imam Reza’s shrine for the funeral of slain Iranian leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Mashhad early on July 9, 2026. — AFP A child pokes a banner depicting US President Donald Trump as mourners gather on the day of the burial of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Mashhad, Iran on July 9, 2026. — Reuters A woman holds an anti-Trump sign as mourners gather during a funeral procession on the day of the burial of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Mashhad, Iran on July 9, 2026. — Reuters