Qatar tells Iran all parties should commit to diplomacy following escalation with US

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that Iran and the United States should commit to diplomacy, Reuters reports.

Al-Thani added that Washington and Tehran should implement the signed memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, the Qatari foreign minister said.

Iran launched drones towards a site in Qatar earlier in the day and a Qatari tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week. Al-Thani condemned the attack in the call, the foreign ministry said.