E-Paper | July 09, 2026

French foreign minister blames Iran for US attacks

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that had brought new US attacks upon itself by violating a truce deal, AFP reports.

“It was Iran that, by targeting ships sailing in Omani waters, violated its own commitments as well as international law,” Barrot told TF1 television when asked about the latest US strikes.

“Iran violated the agreement reached with the United States” last month, Barrot added, calling for calm between the rival forces.

“This type of manoeuvre must absolutely stop so that these crucial negotiations can continue under the best possible conditions,” he said.

rench Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during a press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (not pictured) as they meet in Baghdad, Iraq on February 5, 2026. — Reuters/File
rench Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during a press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (not pictured) as they meet in Baghdad, Iraq on February 5, 2026. — Reuters/File
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe