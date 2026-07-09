French foreign minister blames Iran for US attacks

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that had brought new US attacks upon itself by violating a truce deal, AFP reports.

“It was Iran that, by targeting ships sailing in Omani waters, violated its own commitments as well as international law,” Barrot told TF1 television when asked about the latest US strikes.

“Iran violated the agreement reached with the United States” last month, Barrot added, calling for calm between the rival forces.

“This type of manoeuvre must absolutely stop so that these crucial negotiations can continue under the best possible conditions,” he said.