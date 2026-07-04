E-Paper | July 08, 2026

RDA demolishes illegal structures

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday demolished illegal developments in three unauthorised housing schemes.

On the direction of Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted a crackdown against illegal and unauthorised housing schemes operating within its jurisdiction.

During the operation, the squad carried out demolition activities in three illegal housing schemes, namely Green Enclave, Century Town/Signature City, and Taqwa Town along GT Road, Rawat, Rawalpindi.

An RDA official stated that various unauthorised structures and illegal development works were demolished, including roads, electricity poles, medians, plot demarcations, and site offices.

The action was carried out in accordance with relevant laws and regulations to curb illegal housing activities and safeguard the interests of the general public.

He said that all sponsors and developers of illegal housing schemes are strictly warned to immediately cease all unlawful activities, including unauthorised development, marketing, advertisement, booking, and the sale of plots. “Failure to comply with these directions will result in strict legal action under the relevant laws, without any further notice,” he added.

In a statement, the RDA reiterated its commitment to eliminating illegal housing schemes and ensuring planned and lawful urban development. It asked people, including overseas Pakistanis, investors, and property dealers, to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes and to verify the approval status of any housing scheme with the RDA before making any investment or property transaction.

The statement said that the general public is encouraged to visit the official website of the RDA.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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