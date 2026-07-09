E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Two women remanded in acid attack case in Kasur

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted a seven-day physical remand of two female friends accused of throwing acid on a man following a marriage dispute.

The suspects, identified as Rimsha and Kiran, were produced before the court of Judge Manzer Ali Gill who heard the case and approved the police request for their seven-day physical remand to facilitate further investigation.

According to the prosecution, victim Ehsaan had divorced his wife, Rimsha, and wanted to marry her friend, Kiran.

He recently returned to Pakistan from Malaysia when both women planned to carry out the acid attack.

The police alleged that Kiran threw acid on the victim at Rimsha’s instigation.

During the remand proceedings, Kiran stated that the victim had “ruined my friend’s life and was now planning to marry me”.

The investigating officer told the court that further investigation was required to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and the respective roles of the two women.

The judge allowed physical remand of the suspects for seven days and directed the police to produce them again on the expiry of their remand.

SENTENCE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday sentenced an alleged member of a banned outfit to two-year imprisonment in a case of possessing explosive material.

The convict, Mudassar Khan, was produced from jail before the court for the announcement of the verdict.

Judge Manzer Ali Gill announced the guilty judgment after the completion of the trial.

The prosecution alleged that Khan was affiliated with a banned organisation and was arrested with a recovery of explosive material from his possession.

The prosecution further alleged that the convict had been involved in terrorist activities.

The case was registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Lahore, in 2025 under charges relating to the possession of explosive material.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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