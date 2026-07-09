HRCP highlights systemic corruption in justice system

• Report alleges state capture of superior judiciary

• Calls for repeal of 26th, 27th amendments

• Favouritism, nepotism cited as major concerns

LAHORE: A new report by the International Federation for Human Rights and one of its member organisations, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, has pointed out widespread and systemic corruption at all levels of Pakistan’s justice system, with grave consequences for human rights.

The 32-page report, titled ‘Under the Bench: Mapping corruption risks in Pakistan’s justice system’, details the multifaceted ways in which corruption, described as endemic throughout Pakistan’s judicial system, has affected the independence and effectiveness of the judiciary and its ability to uphold fair trial rights and protect other fundamental freedoms.

The report suggests there are indications that judicial corruption in Pakistan has reached a systemic scale and may amount to grand corruption.

“This report shows the extent to which corruption has become entrenched in all aspects of the judiciary, and the insidious impacts it has on the enjoyment of human rights. Far from being a victimless crime, corruption in the judiciary has demonstrably curtailed the right to fair trial, particularly for the most vulnerable, such as minorities,” said FIDH Secretary General Shahindha Ismail.

The report is based on 30 interviews conducted by FIDH and HRCP with lawyers, journalists, civil society activists, academics and judges.

It details how corruption is manifested in the judiciary, including as a result of the weak administration of justice, which leads to various forms of bribery and corrupt behaviour; cultural dynamics conducive to favouritism and nepotism; and the erosion of judicial independence, resulting in state capture of the superior judiciary.

The report notes that the recent 26th and 27th constitutional amendments have heavily diluted the limited independence previously enjoyed by the judiciary by altering judicial appointments and expanding the grounds for judicial removal.

It also examines the failure of existing anti-corruption mechanisms to provide accountability and deter future acts of corruption.

In particular, the report examines the human rights impacts of corruption in the judiciary. These include violations of the rights to due process and equality before the law, particularly for low-income communities and minorities; the link between corruption and the incidence of torture and the application of capital punishment; and the impact of corruption on gender equality within the legal profession and judiciary.

“Eradicating the risks of corruption in the judiciary at all levels will require much more than just increasing judges’ emoluments and perks or installing CCTV cameras in the courtroom — it needs to start with a comprehensive approach to restoring judicial independence and addressing the underlying factors that contribute to inappropriate practices and compromised judicial decisions,” said HRCP Secretary-General Harris Khalique.

The report provides a series of recommendations related to judicial corruption, including those aimed at addressing the weak administration of justice, increasing transparency, ensuring accountability for perpetrators and protecting whistleblowers.

Among its recommendations, the report calls on Pakistani authorities to repeal the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments, introduce transparent and rule-based case allocation systems, publish court fees and hearing schedules online, require judges at all levels to publicly declare their assets, livestream Supreme Court hearings of public importance, establish clear timelines for investigating complaints against judges, strengthen judicial accountability mechanisms and enact comprehensive federal legislation to protect whistleblowers.

The report also recommends repealing laws that criminalise freedom of expression, including the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), preventing the misuse of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs), regulating intelligence agencies through legislation and ensuring effective remedies for victims of corruption.

Beyond Pakistan, FIDH and HRCP urged the European Union to include judicial corruption in its monitoring of Pakistan’s compliance with GSP+ commitments, while recommending that the International Monetary Fund incorporate judicial governance reforms into future programme benchmarks.

The report also calls on civil society organisations and donors to expand documentation of corruption-related human rights violations, support strategic litigation and fund legal assistance programmes for whistleblowers.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026