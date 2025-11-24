Pending justice

E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Editorial Published November 24, 2025
THE paradox for Pakistan’s prosecutors is that they have the power to obstruct, but not enough to resolve. Former Supreme Court justice Athar Minallah has regretted the dearth of competence and integrity in criminal probes and prosecutions. In the detailed verdict on a double murder case, issued prior to his resignation, the judge not only questioned the legitimacy of judicial confessions to convict the accused but also held that appellants are “entitled to the benefit of doubt”. This again confirms that the dismal state of legal proceedings in Pakistan is the primary reason for congested registers. Currently, over 2.2m cases are pending in courts across the country. This figure represents more than just volume. It is a reflection of disputes held hostage to uncertainty due to inefficiencies at the lower levels of the justice system and missing structural reforms.

We cannot continue with this dysfunction. The prosecution’s failure sets the guilty free, to the detriment of society. Resolute action to establish a judicial system that serves citizens without discrimination is vital. Global experts say that among the most significant performance markers of a criminal justice system is the conviction rate. This ruling is not the first to point out how the prosecution’s inability to establish guilt impedes prevention and control of crime. Complacency is not an option as wrongful acquittals foster impunity, erode public trust and stifle economic progress as investments stay away from unsafe societies. Besides, corruption in police, the judiciary and bureaucracy ensures freedom for the perpetrators. Only autonomy, databanks, training, upgraded forensics departments and improved incentives for state prosecutors will improve conviction rates and fix the crisis. Penalties should also be imposed on parties causing needless delays to limit pendency. Pushback must rise from every section for a progressive approach to law, such as restorative justice. At the moment, public safety hangs in the balance.

Adnan Ali
Nov 24, 2025 09:43am
This judgment is based upon hypertechnicalities. The confession of the convict is discarded without giving plausible reasons. The Court even held the arrest illegal as it was made before lodging of FIR. This case is based upon circumstantial evidence which the courts often do not appreciate. SC judges make glaring mistakes while rendering judgements and we should take them with grain of salt rather than accept them as a gospel of truth.
Shakir Lakhani
Nov 24, 2025 01:47pm
There was a time when our judiciary was highly respected and its judgments were quoted widely in foreign countries. But unfortunately due to their own incompetence, our judges have lost credibility. The foreign funding case against a former prime minister, for instance, has not been decided even though more than ten years have elapsed. Then there was the obvious partiality towards members of a particular political party, the leader of which was made the chief executive of the country.
