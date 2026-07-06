Sindh minister confirms 78 children infected with HIV at Karachi's Valika Hospital

Labour Minister Saeed Ghani.—Dawn

KARACHI: Confirming that at least 78 children had been infected with HIV/AIDS at Valika Hospital, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has promised that the government will investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict action against all those, whether doctors, officers or paramedical staff, found responsible.

Last week, the Sindh High Court had given the provincial government two weeks to explain HIV outbreak at Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital — a Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) facility being run under the labour department — in the SITE area.

Petitioner Tariq Mansoor had filed a preliminary list of children infected with HIV/AIDS due to alleged reuse of contaminated syringes and asked the SHC to order an independent inquiry, registration of a case and lifelong medical treatment, as well as appropriate compensation, for the affected children.

Talking to the media after attending a programme organised by the Karachi Film School on Saturday evening, Minister Ghani described the HIV cases involving children at the SESSI-run Valika Hospital as a “serious issue”.

Ghani promises complete medical treatment of affected children; vows strict action against whoever found responsible

He said that he was given the labour portfolio in September 2025 and the reports of HIV cases surfaced in late October. He said he had immediately convened a meeting to review the situation, directed that a fact-finding inquiry be launched and ordered action against those responsible.

An inquiry committee was constituted on Oct 29, 2025 and based on its recommendations, several officials were suspended, he said, adding that on Nov 7, 2025, a petition was filed with the provincial ombudsman, who instructed the Labour Department to establish a second inquiry committee to conduct a further investigation.

While Mr Mansoor claimed in his petition before the high court that the total number of infected children is 200, Minister Ghani said data relating to 78 children had so far been compiled.

However, he said that the parents of some children had not appeared before an inquiry committee, making it impossible to comment on the total number of cases.

He stressed that the matter could not be treated as minor and that there must have been negligence on someone’s part.

“We assure the families of the affected children that the Labour Department and the Sindh government will not leave them alone to face this ordeal. We will ensure their complete medical treatment and provide every possible support,” he said.

He reiterated that no one, if found guilty of negligence, would be spared, regardless of whether they were doctors, paramedical staff or other officials.

“The inquiry committee has submitted its recommendations, and action will certainly be taken,” he said.

The minister added that financial compensation alone would not be sufficient for the affected children. “Compensation is too small a word. We will ensure these children receive complete medical treatment, extend full support to their families and will not abandon them under any circumstances,” he said.

Responding to another question, Mr Ghani claimed that the HIV cases were not caused by the reuse of syringes, saying that the hospital uses auto-disable syringes, which cannot be reused.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026