E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Senate panel calls for improved public access to Mazar-i-Quaid

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
An inside view of the Quaid’s mausoleum.—Courtesy Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board
An inside view of the Quaid’s mausoleum.—Courtesy Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board
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KARACHI: The Senate Sub-Committee on National Heritage and Culture has voiced concern over restrictions on public access to Mazar-i-Quaid, saying that the perception of preferential access for VIPs should be dispelled by allowing greater access for the general public.

At a meeting chaired by Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi on Wednesday, the committee suggested that, after adequate security arrangements are put in place to protect the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the general public be allowed access to the upper floor and the cubic dome. The members urged all stakeholders to make the mausoleum fully accessible in this regard.

The meeting held at the Karachi Commissioner’s office was attended by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan in person, while Senator Sarmad Ali participated via video link.

The meeting was also attended by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, representatives of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Karachi Development Authority and the Additional Inspector General of Police, among other officials.

Officials urged to allow general public to visit upper floor and cubic dome of the Mazar after ensuring security

“Public access to Mazar-i-Quaid should be facilitated and encouraged, as educational visits, public libraries and school activities around the premises would promote civic engagement and strengthen the younger generation’s connection with the nation’s history and heritage,” a statement issued after the meeting quoted Senator Mehdi as saying.

He added that easier access would help young people stay connected with the country’s history and heritage.

The members of the committee also suggested that the perception of preferential access for VIPs among ordinary citizens should be dispelled by providing access to the general public. Furthermore, the statement said, the lawmakers also stressed the need to improve water and electricity supply at the mausoleum and install surveillance cameras.

While reviewing administrative, technical and management issues concerning Mazar-i-Quaid, Committee Chairman Mehdi stressed the need for stronger coordination among all relevant departments and institutions to improve public facilities and ensure effective management of the mausoleum.

He also formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Karachi commissioner to work on implementing the Senate body’s recommendations.

The committee underscored the need for a comprehensive and long-term reform policy instead of temporary or one-off measures, urging the relevant authorities to adopt a coordinated and sustainable approach for the preservation, security and efficient management of Mazar-i-Quaid.

Earlier, the committee members also participated in a special anti-polio campaign held at the Commissioner’s House, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating poliovirus from Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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