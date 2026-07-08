Trump reiterates that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon, noting that “we’ve made a lot of progress”.

“I’m not happy with them, it’s like, for instance, we’ll have a meeting and discuss the denuclearisation of Iran,” he tells reporters. “We don’t want them to have nuclear weapons, and it’s de-nuking, or denuclearisation, and I think we’ve made a lot of progress.

“We’ll talk about it … then they’ll go have a news conference and say ‘We never even talked about it.’ They’re cuckoo.”