Iran’s Sirik port damaged, 4 people injured in overnight strike

A military strike on the strategic port of Sirik in southern Iran has injured four people and heavily damaged maritime infrastructure, Al Jazeera reports citing the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Sirik attack, which occurred in two waves inside the port basin, severely damaged one of the facility’s primary floating piers, IRNA quotes Hamidreza Mohammadhosseini Takhti, head of ports and maritime affairs for eastern Hormozgan province, as saying.

Local commercial vessels and nearby telecommunications towers were also hit, the report adds.

One person sustained critical injuries and was evacuated to a hospital in Minab, while three others were treated for minor wounds at the scene, Takhti tells the state news agency.