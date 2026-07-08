Nato leaders say Iran 'must never' possess nuclear weapons

According to Al Jazeera, Nato alliance leaders have renewed their affirmation of the necessity that Iran not possess nuclear weapons at their meeting in Ankara, Turkiye.

“The alliance continues to respond and adapt to the strategic competition, pervasive instability, hybrid threats and recurrent shocks that define our broader security environment,” Nato says in a formal declaration from the summit.

“Allies reiterate that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and call on Iran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” it adds.