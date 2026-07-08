Israeli military says it is ‘prepared for any development in Iran’

Israel is closely monitoring developments in the Gulf, but is not surprised by the escalation, as it believes that Iran will be unable to meet US demands, Al Jazeera reports quoting a military source who has told the Israeli outlet Maariv.

“The IDF (Israeli military) is prepared for any development in Iran. We are at the same levels of alert and readiness as we were yesterday and the day before,” the source says. “If we are required to act whether in offence or defence, we are ready.

“At the moment, it is the Americans who are conducting the negotiations, and they are also the ones who acted in Iran last night,” the source adds.