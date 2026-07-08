E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Successfully intercepted 'treacherous' Iranian attacks: Bahrain

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Bahrain’s defence ministry says in a statement that it has successfully intercepted “treacherous” Iranian drone and missile strikes.

“The General Command states that, with unwavering determination and a high level of combat readiness, the Bahrain Defence Force’s air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed a number of these treacherous Iranian aerial attacks,” the statement reads.

It adds that all branches and units are at the highest level of readiness and fully prepared to defend the kingdom.

It also urges everyone to exercise caution and avoid approaching or touching any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the Iranian attacks, encouraging the public report them immediately to the relevant authorities.

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