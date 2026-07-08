41 vessels transit Strait of Hormuz over past 24 hours: Kpler

Shipping monitor Kpler reports that 41 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz during the past 24 hours, compared to 36 on July 6.

“Commercial west to east movements continued to dominate, while sanctioned vessel activity eased and laden crude, dry bulk and LPG voyages remained significant,” the monitor writes on X.

“However, the operating picture became more complex. Use of the Iranian route declined as IMO routing recovered, but elevated Dark or Unknown movements highlighted uneven confidence across the market.”

Kpler notes that tanker attacks near Oman, revoking a licence for Iran to sell oil and tightening the sanctions framework for Iranian-related trade has caused the situation to deteriorate.

“The focus is now shifting from traffic recovery towards security, compliance and route risk management,” it says.