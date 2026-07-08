DPM Dar, Saudi ambassador discuss regional developments and advancing diplomatic efforts in Middle East: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has had a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, where they discussed the latest regional developments, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

“They exchanged views on the latest regional developments following the signing of the Islamabad MoU (memorandum of understanding) and emphasised advancing collective efforts aimed at facilitating dialogue and diplomacy,” the FO writes on X.

It adds that the Saudi ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s continued efforts towards peace between Washington and Tehran, including through the Regional 4 and its leading role in mediating the Islamabad MoU.