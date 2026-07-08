6,000 seafarers 'remain stranded' in Gulf: UN maritime head

Almost 6,000 seafarers “remain stranded” in the Gulf, the head of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) says as he calls for “maximum restraint and de-escalation”, AFP reports.

“I condemn the attacks over the past two days against several ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement after US President Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was over.

“These reckless attacks have again placed innocent seafarers in grave danger,” Dominguez added.