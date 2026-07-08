Iran MP says US needs to ‘recognise new Iranian regime in Strait of Hormuz’

A senior Iranian parliamentarian says that the United States must “recognise the new Iranian regime in the Strait of Hormuz”, Al Jazeera reports, after the Revolutionary Guards announced strikes on 85 US military facilities in the region.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, made the comment on the social media platform X in response to the Guards’ announcement of what they described as an “initial response” to US aggression, according to state media.

“There is no other way: recognise the new Iranian regime in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.