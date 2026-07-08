Iran attacks undermine regional peace efforts: GCC chief

The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, has condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, describing them as a flagrant violation of the two countries’ sovereignty and a continuation of Tehran’s efforts to undermine regional peace efforts, according to Al Jazeera.

Albudaiwi said the strikes represented a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents and a grave breach of international law and the UN Charter, according to a statement from the Riyadh-based bloc.

“The attacks confirm Iran’s continued approach aimed at undermining international and regional efforts to establish security and peace and resolve the crisis,” he said.