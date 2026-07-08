E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Oman foreign ministry condemns strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait, targeting of commercial ships in Hormuz

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Oman’s foreign ministry has condemned the strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait as well as the targeting of two Saudi and Qatari commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on X, it affirmed its solidarity with the states “in all that serves to safeguard their security and stability, the safety of their territories, and the protection of their sovereignty and interests”.

“The escalation of military tensions in the region poses a threat to its security, to navigational safety, to the smooth flow of international trade, and to energy supplies,” it said, rejecting actions that would undermine the security of states or expose civilian and commercial ships to danger.

The statement called on all parties to exercise restraint, halt the escalation, prioritise dialogue and diplomatic solutions, and commit to the full implementation of the signed understandings to ensure peace and security.

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