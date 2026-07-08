Trump says interim accord with Iran to end war is 'over'

US President Donald Trump says that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict is “over”, adding he doesn’t want to engage with Tehran.

Trump was speaking in Ankara ahead of the Nato summit.

“To me, I think it’s over,” he said after a pause when asked about the ceasefire. “I don’t want to deal with them anymore; they’re scum … they’re led by sick people.”

He added, “I’ll speak to our negotiators, they want to negotiate … but they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time.”